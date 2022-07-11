Which Harry Potter gift is best?

Harry Potter first became popular in the late 1990s when author J.K. Rowling published the first novel. With seven official books and eight movies, this fantastical story of witchcraft and wizardry has made its way into the lives of millions of fans worldwide.

Given its immense popularity and various adaptations, it’s no surprise that there are countless Harry Potter gifts available for any kind of fan. Whether you’re looking for personalized Harry Potter gifts, Harry Potter games or gift sets, there’s something for everyone.

Harry Potter games and toys

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

Although the pieces may not come alive as they do in the story, this chess set uses realistic pieces reminiscent of the iconic chess scene in the first Harry Potter movie. This Harry Potter chess set is officially authorized by Warner Bros and is perfect for fans who love both chess and the series.

Ravensburger Harry Potter Labyrinth Family Board Game

For Harry Potter fans who love board games, this Labyrinth-style board game is fun for the whole family. Included with the board game are 34 maze cards, 24 treasure cards, several unique playing pieces and a simple playing board. Made for two to four players, this board game lasts around 30 minutes and has great replay value.

LEGO Hogwarts Castle

With 6,020 pieces, this LEGO castle is the perfect way to get Harry Potter fans to interact while building the highly memorable castle where much of the story takes place. The castle itself is 22-inches high and 27-inches wide. It’s packed with small details, such as the Great Hall, the Whomping Willow and the Chamber of Secrets. Considering how many pieces it has, this is a great gift for advanced builders or those who love a challenge.

LEGO Hogwarts Express Train Set

A simpler LEGO set than the castle, this iconic train set comes with 801 pieces. It also comes with figurines of main characters, such as Harry, Hermione and Ron. Fully assembled, this train set gives the builder access to the inside of each train car, which is great for fans who want to play out various scenes from the books and movies. This gift also pairs well with the LEGO Hogwarts castle.

Educational Harry Potter gifts

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

If you know a Harry Potter fan who’s also into computers and coding, this coding kit is perfect. It comes with more than 70 step-by-step coding challenges and is a great way to teach people how to code. Plus, it’s compatible with modern computers and select tablets. What makes it even more unique is that it allows the user to create their own spells and make feathers fly on the screen. It also has over 200 Harry Potter-inspired sounds, as well as various artifacts. A blend of magic and education, this is the perfect gift for little kids and older fans alike.

Harry Potter Coloring Book

This paperback coloring book contains over 90 pages of beautifully detailed Harry Potter characters and scenes. Images include the Chamber of Secrets, the flying car and more instantly recognizable images. One of the best things about this coloring book is that the illustrations themselves are very accurate to the original story.

Harry Potter gift sets

Harry Potter Complete Book Series Special Edition Boxed Set

This special edition Harry Potter book set shows off the beauty of Hogwarts castle. It’s the complete set with all seven books, so if you know an avid reader, this is the gift for them.

Harry Potter: Gryffindor Desktop Stationery Set (With Pen)

Designed for Harry Potter fans who also secretly belong to the Gryffindor house, this stationery set comes with a 128-page journal, 20 envelopes, 20 sheets of letterhead paper and a quill pen. This gift set is also collectible for avid fans.

Harry Potter: The Wand Collection Gift Set

With a to-scale model of the Elder Wand and detailed bios of more than 50 Harry Potter characters, this Harry Potter gift set is a great gift idea for avid fans. This set also includes profiles of various characters’ wands, as well as key statistics and unique insights from those who worked on the films.

Personalized Harry Potter gifts

Personalized Harry Potter Mug

Nothing quite says personalized more than this custom-made Harry Potter coffee mug. With customizable options like the handle color, size of the mug and specific illustration details, this mug is sure to satisfy Harry Potter lovers.

Personalized Hogwarts Acceptance Letter

Just as all the witches and wizards in the Harry Potter world received their acceptance letter to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, so too can the Harry Potter fan in your life. This personalized acceptance letter comes addressed to whomever you want it to and is sealed with a red wax seal. Included is a one-way ticket aboard the Hogwarts Express, a list of things for school and more.

Magic Muggle Snuggle Custom Blanket

Whether you need a baby blanket or standard blanket size, this personalized Harry Potter gift is handmade, soft and warm. It’s a great way to capture special memories in the exact design you want.

Three Broomsticks Pint Glass

This 16-ounce drinking glass is ideal for those who want a personalized Harry Potter gift. The design is etched into the glass, and there’s space above it for custom text. This pint glass makes a great gift for fans of the books, especially of the Three Broomsticks.

Other Harry Potter gifts

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory

Anyone who loves Harry Potter and cooking is sure to enjoy this amazing cookbook. With more than 150 magical recipes, this cookbook is a great gift that’s meant to last. Most of the recipes are sweet rather than savory, but they’re great for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Harry Potter Comfy Throw Blanket

This amazing throw is made with 100% polyester and is large enough for adults. Rocking the Hufflepuff team, this machine washable throw features long sleeves and a full-coverage front, making it great for relaxing during cold nights. It’s on the large side, so there’s plenty of room to snuggle, too.

Oversized Harry Potter Marauder’s Map Coffee Mug

At 64 ounces, this ceramic coffee mug makes for an amazing gift for Harry Potter fans who also have a hardcore love for tea or coffee. Made from durable ceramic, it features a gold foil that makes the Marauder’s Map design shine beautifully. If not used for liquid, it can instead hold things like candy or wands.

