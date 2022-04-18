Which Bvlgari perfume is best?

Ever since Bvlgari introduced its first perfume in 1992, it has developed a reputation for producing luxurious fragrances. Bvlgari built its name by making jewelry, and this pedigree is evident in their striking perfume bottles. But the contents of Bvlgari’s artful bottles are even more desirable.

Whether it be a floral fragrance or something spicy and mysterious for the night, there is a Bvlgari perfume for everyone. If you’re considering buying one for yourself or someone special, you can’t go wrong with Bvlgari Omnia Amethyste, thanks to its reasonable price and versatile scent.

What to know before you buy Bvlgari perfume

About Bvlgari

Founded by Sotirio Bulgari, a Greek silversmith, in Rome in 1884, Bvlgari was initially a shop for his silver creations before the company turned to jewelry. His sons took over the business after his death in the 1930s and, by the ’50s and ’60s, the brand’s bold, colorful pieces were being snapped up by the biggest celebrities of the day, including Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly. While the jewelry is as expensive as ever, Bvlgari’s fragrances are a somewhat more affordable way to experience the brand’s impeccable attention to detail.

Eau de toilette vs. eau de parfum

Almost all Bvlgari perfumes are either eau de toilette or Eau de parfum. Eau de toilette is a common concentration and contains between 5%-15% perfume oils. Eau de parfum, on the other hand, contains 15%-20% perfume oils, which means that it is more intense and longer-lasting. Bvlgari also offers some eau de cologne sprays, which are much lighter with a concentration of 3%-5%.

Types of Bvlgari perfume

There are several collections of Bvlgari perfumes to choose from, each comes with their own unique packaging. Here are a few of the most popular that are currently available in the United States.

Omnia: This eau de toilette comes in three fragrance options: Crystalline, which is floral and woody, Coral, which is floral and fruity, and Amethyste, which is a purely floral blend of rose and iris.

Goldea: The Goldea collection features two fragrances: Rose Goldea, which is a classic floral rose musk, and Rose Goldea Blossom Delight, which is a lighter, fresher floral scent with a mix of rosebuds, rose petals and lily of the valley.

La Gemme: Inspired by precious gemstones and the spice saffron, the perfumes in this collection come in collectible jewel-toned bottles you’ll want to display even after the perfume is gone.

What to look for in a quality Bvlgari perfume

Unique bottle design

Bvlgari perfumes come in unique bottles that serve as stand-alone display pieces once the perfume is finished. They often come in eye-popping colors with intriguing geometry, such as graceful curves or pleasing lines.

Gift sets

If you’re looking for a gift for someone special, Bvlgari offers some of its fragrances in beautifully packaged gift sets. Their Petits et Mamans gift set, for instance, includes a pretty floral eau de toilette and body lotion with an adorable bunny travel pouch meant to be shared with a child. They also offer guest sets that come complete with everything your guest would need, such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion and eau de cologne spray.

How much you can expect to spend on Bvlgari perfume

Bvlgari is synonymous with luxury and exclusivity, and their perfume prices tend to reflect that. Expect to spend around $80-$350 or more per bottle.

Bvlgari perfume FAQ

Where should I store my new Bvlgari perfume?

A. Although you may want to display your bottles, putting them in direct sunlight will cause the fragrance to degrade faster. However, you can keep them on display in cool, dimly lit places, such as your closet.

Does perfume expire?

A. Unfortunately, perfume does expire. After about 1.5 to 2 years, perfume tends to lose its integrity. However, because Bvlgari uses such high-quality ingredients, you can count on it to be a long-lasting perfume. Storing them in cool, dark places, as mentioned above, will also help them retain their freshness.

What’s the best Bvlgari perfume to buy?

Top Bvlgari perfume

Bvlgari Rose Essentielle Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an intense, feminine fragrance with notes of rose and a powdery profile, look no further than Bvlgari Rose Essentielle.

What you’ll love: This fragrance is sophisticated and elegant, making it ideal for special occasions or anything that demands a refined, elevated scent. With vibrant, distinctive notes of rose, blackberry, jasmine sambac, patchouli, bois de gaïac and feuille de violette, this perfume is bursting with unique floral ingredients.

What you should consider: Because this is an eau de parfum, which means it has a higher concentration of perfume oils, some wearers feel that the fragrance is too intense, especially for the first few hours after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bvlgari perfume for the money

Bvlgari Omnia Amethyste Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This perfume has an exotic scent profile that contains distinct notices of flowers and sweet fruit without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: With top notes of grapefruit and green sap, middle notes of iris and Bulgarian rosebud, and base notes of heliotrope and solar wood, this perfume is sure to leave a warm, inviting impression. This version of Omnia has a stunning purple bottle.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this perfume doesn’t last as long as they would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

Bvlgari Le Gemme Reali Nylaia Eau De Parfum

What you need to know: This fragrance is aromatic, intense and fruity, making it ideal for outdoor and daytime wear during the warmer months.

What you’ll love: With top notes of blue iris, middle notes of ambergris and base notes of white musk accord, this fragrance is elegant yet playful. One of the best features of this perfume is the powdery aroma it leaves, which lends it a subtle yet long-lasting profile.

What you should consider: This perfume is quite expensive, even in comparison to other high-end fragrances from Bvlgari.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

