Don’t forget to maintain your UV protection by reapplying sunscreen at least every two hours, more often if you’ve been in the water or working out.

The best Supergoop products for every skin type, skin tone and routine

Wearing sunscreen is critical whether you’re in the office or on a tropical vacation. Even on cloudy days, UV rays can reach your skin, potentially causing skin cancer. Fortunately, with more than 40 products to choose from, Supergoop helps make it easy to incorporate sunscreen into your daily routine. Whether you prefer sprays, lotions, sticks or powders, Supergoop’s reef-safe sunscreens can protect, strengthen and nourish your skin.

What is Supergoop?

Prestige skincare brand Supergoop was founded in 2009 with a focus on providing sunscreen products that are easy and comfortable to wear, high-performing and good for the environment and the people wearing them. The brand’s ultimate goal is to make SPF products accessible and easy to use to help prevent skin cancer.

All Supergoop products are Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, which means the company does no animal testing on ingredients, formulations or products. Supergoop also omits more than 1,600 potentially irritating or harmful ingredients, including parabens and synthetic fragrances. More than 40 SPF-containing formulas are available to help shoppers find a sunscreen that fits their skin type and skincare routine.

Is Supergoop reef-safe?

Common chemical sunscreen ingredients oxybenzone and octinoxate have been found to cause damage to coral reefs when they wash off skin and into the water. Since coral reefs support thousands of biodiverse species, generate commercial income and protect shorelines from storm damage, many skincare companies, such as Supergoop, are now offering sunscreen products formulated to avoid leaving harmful chemicals in the ecosystem.

Some areas in proximity to sensitive ecosystems are now requiring the use of only “reef-safe” sunscreens to protect the environment. Reef-safe sunscreens omit these harmful chemicals, relying instead on mineral sunscreen ingredients such as titanium dioxide in “non-nano” particle sizes to prevent ingestion by marine life.

While Supergoop products are considered reef-safe under the current regulations, many of the brand’s non-mineral sunscreens include avobenzone and octocrylene, which are still being studied to determine their effects on ocean health. The advantage to these formulas is that they apply transparent, while mineral sunscreen formulas can leave a white cast.

The right way to apply SPF

Sunscreen is essential for preventing skin cancer and for overall skin health, but it can only do its job if applied properly. First, make sure you’re choosing the right sunscreen. It should have broad-spectrum protection, meaning it protects you from both UVA and UVB rays and an SPF of at least 30. While no sunscreen can truly be waterproof, many formulas are water-resistant and these are good picks for swimming or physical activity that makes you sweat.

Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure. You probably need more sunscreen than you think you do. The average adult needs one ounce of sunscreen to cover the body fully. Rub it in well so that it’s fully absorbed. Don’t forget about your lips or areas like the tops of your feet, ears and scalp or part.

Top Supergoop products

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

One of Supergoop’s most popular offerings, this facial sunscreen is designed to be lightweight and nongreasy, so it’s comfortable enough to wear anytime. Ingredients such as frankincense and meadowfoam seed complex boost skin’s resilience and moisture levels. It’s water-and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Sold by Supergoop, Dermstore, Sephora, Violet Grey and Ulta

Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40

If you want your makeup to have a radiant finish, include this facial sunscreen in your routine. It contains niacinamide to brighten and even out skin tone, along with a luminous pearlescent finish in two sheer bronzy tints. It can even be used as a makeup primer or highlighter.

Sold by Supergoop, Dermstore, Sephora and Violet Grey

Supergoop Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

Do you prefer to tone down the shine? This mineral facial sunscreen is oil-free and helps skin look mattified and poreless. It has a slight neutral tint and works well as an oil-controlling base under makeup.

Sold by Supergoop, Sephora, Violet Grey and Ulta

Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

If you struggle with dry skin, this richly hydrating cream can help moisturize your skin while shielding it from UVA/UVB rays and blue light. While most SPF moisturizers only offer SPF 30, this has SPF 40. The whipped texture sinks in well, giving your complexion a natural-looking glow while prepping skin for makeup.

Sold by Supergoop, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta

Supergoop Daily Dose Hydro Ceramide Boost +SPF 40 Sunscreen Oil

This face oil is packed with squalane, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It’s so hydrating it can even work as a moisturizer in your skincare routine. It also helps strengthen the skin barrier to prevent future UV damage.

Sold by Supergoop, Sephora and Dermstore

Supergoop Play Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

You can use this fast-absorbing sunscreen on the face or body. The mineral sunscreen formula contains non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so it’s great for the day at the pool.

Sold by Supergoop, Dermstore, Sephora, Violet Grey and Ulta

Supergoop Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50

For quick and easy sunscreen application, try this non-aerosol sunscreen body spray. It’s water- and sweat-resistant and you can even apply it to wet skin. The bottle’s technology allows the sunscreen to be sprayed from any angle, even upside-down.

Sold by Supergoop, Dermstore, Sephora, Violet Grey and Ulta

Supergoop Play Lip Shield SPF 30

Don’t forget about your lips when you’re applying sunscreen. This water- and sweat-resistant lip balm provides broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. Nutrient-rich coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil condition and hydrate lips.

Sold by Supergoop and Dermstore

Supergoop Every Single Face Watery Lotion SPF 50

Apply this lightweight, invisible sunscreen lotion as the last step in your skincare routine for SPF 50 protection and protection from blue light and free radicals. It’s Supergoop’s lightest, most easy-to-wear formula yet.

Sold by Supergoop, Sephora and Ulta

Supergoop Glow Oil Body Sunscreen SPF 50

This rich yet lightweight sunscreen body oil hydrates skin and protects it from environmental aggressors and free radicals. Spray it into your palms and rub it on your body to boost your skin’s glow without leaving it feeling sticky or greasy. Applying a second layer can help protect your skin for longer if you’re swimming.

Sold by Supergoop, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta

Supergoop (Re)Setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35

Reapply your SPF without ruining your makeup with this refillable mineral-formula SPF setting powder. It comes in four shades and uses coated silica to reduce shine and give skin a soft, diffused effect. Ceramides and olive glycerides help keep skin from drying out.

Sold by Supergoop, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta

Supergoop (Re)Setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40

If you need to refresh and reapply your sunscreen, but don’t like the look of powders, consider this SPF 40 sunscreen setting spray. The ultrafine mist absorbs oil and leaves skin with a soft, matte finish while locking in your makeup.

Sold by Supergoop, Sephora and Ulta

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.