Remarkable Women 2022

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
El Paso area closures, events for Thanksgiving week
Top Stories
10,000 National Guard and Texas state troopers deployed to border for ‘Operation Lone Star’
Top Stories
Ysleta ISD students to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets at Hanks High School
Football team banned from playoffs for being ‘Too good’
Video
Exclusive: Gov Greg Abbott mobilizes National Guard, secures Southern border, takes aim at Biden administration
Video
Center for Digital Government: El Paso named top ten city in nation for innovative use of technology
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: It’s just another average Monday, storm system coming our way Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Mild Monday; A Few Drops, Windy Wednesday; Chilly Thanksgiving Winds – Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Cold Front Sunday; Rain Drops Wednesday; Chilly Thanksgiving Day — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another cold front is tracking our way this weekend
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slowly warming before the next cold front hits
Video
Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Windy morning and cool afternoon, warming up for the weekend
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Ranger College tops Cochise College, 77-70, in game played at Eastwood
Video
Top Stories
UTEP men open Golden Turkey Classic on Monday with tough bout with UC Riverside
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico State defeats Indiana State 80-66 in Myrtle Beach third place game
Video
Football team banned from playoffs for being ‘Too good’
Video
Cowboys’ offense struggles in 19-9 loss in Kansas City
Regional Semifinal showdowns set for trio of El Paso prep football teams
Video
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Top Stories
EPCC professor adopts 12-year-old boy
Video
Top Stories
“Is that you Captain Bloxom?”: KTSM investigates El Paso Fire Department’s most haunted station
Video
Studio 9
Promos
Home for the Holidays 2021
King of the Tailgate
Salute to Service
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women 2022