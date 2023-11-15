Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
66°
Sign Up
El Paso
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dying For Answers
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Police respond to reports of a stabbing near Bassett …
Gallery
Top Stories
This law launched over 2,500 sex abuse lawsuits. …
Burges graduate Tristen Newton leads No. 5 UConn …
Presidents, lawmakers and more pay tribute to Rosalynn …
Video
Mystery illness sickens dogs in several US states. …
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Much colder Monday and Tuesday; mild but windy Thanksgiving …
Video
Top Stories
Friday 9-Hour Forecast: Slightly warm with partly …
Video
Top Stories
It’s the first El Niño winter in 5 years. What will …
Video
Coast-to-coast storm may impact travel before Thanksgiving
Video
Thursday 9-Hour Forecast: Cloudy warm day in the …
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Nearing 80 degrees
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Burges graduate Tristen Newton leads No. 5 UConn …
Top Stories
Prescott throws 2 TDs, Bland ties NFL record with …
Top Stories
Aaron Jones injured vs. Chargers, Packers hope its …
Western Kentucky sweeps NM State in CUSA Tournament …
NM State rallies from 16 points down for 76-71 win …
Video
Las Cruces High School volleyball wins Class 5A state …
Video
Living Local
YMCA Turkey Trot 2023
Food Truck Friday
Burrell Expert Tips from Your DOc
Mindful Mondays
Puppy Picks 2023
One Source FCU Financial Fridays
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
Vado Speedway
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Events Calendar
Top Stories
New Garrison commander highlights Fort Bliss as great …
Video
Top Stories
Free ‘Holiday Movies’ return to Plaza Theatre, expand …
‘Zoomies’: Why do dogs get them?
Video
‘Need is huge’: Operation Hope gives out 700 turkeys …
Gallery
From ‘Costanza’ to minimal: An EDC journey to find …
Gallery
The More You Know
Studio 9
UFG 2023
Contests
Watch & Win Magic of Lights tickets
Magic of Lights Ticket Giveaway
Holidays at Cave Climbing Giveaway
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Paw Patrol Live Heroes Unite Ticket Giveaway
Skinny’s BBQ Forecast Contest
Dine with Nine
Past Contest Winners
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Religion
MSU student carries faith into rare, life-saving …
Top Religion Headlines
Latest from Border Report
Ex-con allegedly tries to carjack owner of stolen …
Mexico urged to patrol mountains to protect migrants
Tijuana will run out of space to grow by 2035
How so many African migrants get to Tijuana a mystery
Arrests made in Juarez journalist’s shooting death
Migrant dies during ‘stampede’ into the US
US-bound border crossers ecstatic as Ped West reopens
Journalist gunned down in Juarez
More women’s murders reported in Juarez
Texas wants the power to arrest, deport migrants
Border Report