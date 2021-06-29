Recycle Right El Paso

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
‘Ohana Club’ spreads message of inclusivity, support at local high school
Top Stories
Kids eat more vegetables when parents implement simple strategy, researchers find
Top Stories
Supreme Court allows recall effort against Trump booster
Mama bear, cubs get too close for comfort on Lake Tahoe beach
Video
TxDOT clears up sink hole rumor in West El Paso
Fireworks, camping events happening in El Paso for National Parks & Recreation Month
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Forecast on 9
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Gloomy weather continues in the Borderland; Flash flood watch still in effect
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: More possible heavy rainfall expected this week
Elderly woman’s car stalls in Northeast El Paso as street turns to river
Juárez neighborhoods undergo flooding
East El Paso temporary road closure in effect due to heavy rain
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Texas sprinter’s Olympic journey earns him a billboard in his hometown
Top Stories
Chihuahuas split stormy doubleheader against Round Rock
Video
Top Stories
Victor Aranda selected as alternate for U.S. Olympic boxing team
Video
Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan named Triple-A West Player of the Week
Jones Brothers youth football camp returning to El Paso July 15
Video
Sebastian Velasquez returns to Locomotive FC on multi-year contract
Video
Japan 2021
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
Top Stories
‘Ohana Club’ spreads message of inclusivity, support at local high school
Top Stories
Mesilla Summer Music Fest 2021 kicks off fourth of July weekend
Recreational marijuana becomes legal Tuesday in New Mexico; Retail sales begin April 2022
El Paso photographer captures viral marriage proposal and uses social media to find couple
Video
Live Active El Paso invites the community to city parks for a 3K Walk/Run Fitness Challenge
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
Jurassic Tour Giveaway
BBQ Forecast Contest 2021
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Recycle Right El Paso