Subaru El Paso Puppy Picks- 10/6

This football season, Subaru El Paso presents Puppy Picks! It’s a fun bow-wow segment that features a puppy selecting the winner of the Sunday Night Football game. You can catch it before every Sunday Night Football game in Football Night in America, beginning at 5pm. See if the puppy picks your favorite team!

What’s also special about Puppy Picks is that the pets featured are adoptable at El Paso Animal Services. There are hundreds of pets that are ready for a furever home! Other ways the community can help is to foster a pet, volunteer, or donate. Everything helps! Make sure to visit Animal Services when ready to welcome a rescue dog or cat into your family!