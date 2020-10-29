Puppy Picks 11/01/2020

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Photos: Most successful US entertainers turned politicians
Top Stories
Make dishwashers great again? Trump brings ‘reform’ to popular appliance
Video
Top Stories
ExxonMobil slashing almost 2,000 jobs in U.S.
New US homes sought for 196 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm
Video
CBP reminding of Dia de Los Muertos agriculture restrictions
John Cornyn embarks on final reelection sprint as late Democratic spending crests in U.S. Senate race
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
El Pasoans asked to drive carefully in icy conditions
Top Stories
Weather affects road conditions
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Update: One man dead in Far East El Paso crash
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Celina’s Thursday Forecast
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures will begin to warm quickly for Halloween
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend after winter blast
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast
Weather on the go: Temperatures in the Borderland will remain 20+ degrees below average
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter weather continues through Wednesday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
UTEP declines North Texas offer to play in Denton, not worried about future home games
Video
Top Stories
Ysleta ISD allows fall sports to continue playing, winter sports on pause
Video
Top Stories
North Texas, UTEP football game postponed due to COVID-19
Video
Cowboys trade Griffen to Lions for draft pick
Video
UTEP to play North Texas on Saturday without fans due to rising COVID-19 numbers
NMSU voted unanimous WAC favorites, Rice tabbed Preseason Player of the Year
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Bat to the Bone
Veteran’s Voices 2020
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Top Stories
44th annual Turkey Trot goes virtual
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Long Term Acute Care hospital helping relieve, care for recovering COVID patients
Video
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to host drive-up Halloween light show for families
El Paso strip clubs to remain open after Mayor Margo breaks tie vote
Video
Diocese of El Paso limits church gatherings, closes churches until Nov. 8
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Puppy Picks 11/01/2020
Puppy Picks
Posted:
Oct 29, 2020 / 01:22 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2020 / 01:25 PM MDT