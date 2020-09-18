Puppy Picks 9/20/2020

Welcome back for another year of Subaru El Paso Puppy Picks! It’s a fun bow-wow segment that features a puppy selecting the winner of the Sunday Night Football game. You can catch it before every SNF game in Football Night in America, beginning at 5pm. See if the puppy picks your favorite team!

What’s really special about Puppy Picks is that the pets featured are adoptable at El Paso Animal Services. There are hundreds of pets that are ready for a furever home! Other ways the community can also help is to foster a pet, volunteer or donate. Everything helps! Make sure to call Animal Services when you’re ready to welcome a rescue dog or cat into your family!