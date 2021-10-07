Puppy Picks Week 5

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Nearing records highs before a series of cold fronts move in
Top Stories
9 Exclusive: Border Patrol Ride Along – Group of migrants detained, record apprehensions
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations co-creator Tatiana Favela says farewell to KTSM, Johnny Munoz to continue series
Video
Convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol agents in Van Horn
Rep. Yvette Herrell takes tour of Fort Bliss on Wednesday
Video
Elderly man dies after early morning incident at Sun Metro’s Downtown hub
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Nearing records highs before a series of cold fronts move in
Top Stories
T-Showers Overnight; Back to the 90s Thursday; Gusty & Dusty Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Possible overnight storms, staying warm during the day
Overnight T-Showers Tuesday Night; Hot, Gusty Winds & Dust Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Enjoying beginning of the week with warm and dry weather
Time to Plant Ryegrass; Storms Overnight Tuesday Night; Gusty, Dusty, 90s Next Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Dimel hints at UTEP deploying two quarterback system at Southern Miss
Video
Top Stories
Locomotive FC plays San Antonio FC to 3-3 draw, clinches Copa Tejas
Video
Top Stories
Padres fire manger Jayce Tingler after second-half collapse
New Mexico State will look to slow down top NFL prospect, Nevada QB Carson Strong
Video
With new faces all over the roster, UTEP women’s hoops still confident in 2021-22 chances
Video
Improved UTEP defense key in early season success
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Studio 9
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations co-creator Tatiana Favela says farewell to KTSM, Johnny Munoz to continue series
Video
Top Stories
Operation Pumpkin returns to Coronado Country Club
Tailgate Forecast
Breast Cancer Awareness
Pumpkin patch, La Union Corn Maze officially returns Saturday
UFG 2021
Promos
Breast Cancer Awareness
Dia de los Muertos Gala
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Puppy Picks Week 5
Puppy Picks 2021
Posted:
Oct 7, 2021 / 10:48 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2021 / 10:48 AM MDT