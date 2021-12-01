Puppy Picks-Chiefs vs Raiders

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez restaurants, bars, shopping centers and schools have been ordered to cut back to 50 percent occupancy through Dec. 12 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of Chihuahua.

New coronavirus cases shot up 27 percent in the last two weeks of November and fatalities were up nearly 30 percent during the same period, said Dr. Leticia Ruiz, director of preventive health in Chihuahua. Hospital occupancy rates also went up and 46 people were on ventilators as of Tuesday.