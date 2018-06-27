Khalid Announces Homecoming Show at the Don Haskins Center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - He's coming home! R&B sensation and Americas High School graduate, Khalid, is returning to El Paso for his first large arena show since releasing his wildly successful record "American Teen" in 2016.

Khalid will be performing at the Don Haskins Center Friday, September 14. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 29th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

The national tour is part of his "The Roxy Tour" named in honor of his rescued it bull puppy, Roxy, who died shortly after his adoption. After Roxy's death, Khalid began to be passionate about using his platform to support animal rights and finding safe, humane environments for animals to live. A $1 donation for every ticket in El Paso will be giving to a local animal shelter.