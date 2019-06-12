El Paso’s diversity prepared petty officer for the Navy, world

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Being an El Pasoan isn’t required to be part of the Navy, but in one sailor’s case it sure helped.

El Paso native Ibell Bustillo is a Petty Officer 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy and is currently serving aboard the U.S.S. Mount Whitney.

Bustillos is an information systems technician and is taking part in the Baltic operations exercise with 18 other nations.

The “Baltops” are designed to strengthen relationships and improve overall coordination on the world’s oceans.

Bustillo told the “Navy Outreach” blog that El Paso’s diversity has helped her adapt to the Navy.

She says she has visited 10 countries in one year.

Read more about her journey here.