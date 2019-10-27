YMCA Fall Festival: Family fun at a reasonable price

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Halloween made a stop at the YMCA a few days early. The organization opened its doors to trick-or-treaters and their families to enjoy fall festivities.

The annual ‘Family Fall Festival’ brought community members and their loved ones together to spend time with one another while having some fun. There was food, games, and even a haunted house for the smallest of thrill-seekers.

Organizers say the event is an attempt at bringing families together for a reasonable cost.

“We believe that families are the nucleus that keeps everything together, so we do what we can to keep families and to have activities and fun events that are lower, inexpensive that they can do and they’re not having to fork out a ton of money,” Valerie Culver-Garysiak, with the YMCA said.

All proceeds earned from Saturday’s event go back toward supporting the YMCA’s programs.