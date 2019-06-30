Volunteers recognized at Humane Society ‘Foster a Pet Month’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Humane Society is hoping to encourage the community to become foster volunteers for animals at the shelter during national “Foster a Pet Month.”

Saturday, the Humane Society paired with the Petco Foundation and Sketchers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS from Sketchers, to recognize two volunteers at their ‘Be A Foster’ event.

Foster mentor Kathy Whelen, a long-time volunteer for the Humane Society of El Paso and first-time foster, Mayra Jennings were both recognized with a $200 Petco shopping spree and received free BOBS from Sketchers shoes.

“If less than two percent of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate unnecessary euthanasia in animal shelters tomorrow,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. “We believe if more people knew about the lifesaving impact of fostering, and that it can be an easy and fun experience, more people would do it.”

For more information on how to become a foster volunteer for animals visit https://hselpaso.org/.