Track One temporarily closes for upgrades

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a wing-emergency. If you’re planning on sinking your teeth into those delicious double-dipped wings, you better get over to Track One on Sunday before they close for major renovations.

The famous El Paso dining hot-spot announced they’ll be closing their doors on September 16 and will re-open October 1 in order to complete much-needed upgrades to the 50 year-old restaurant.

Track One, located at 1330 Robert E. Lee Road in East El Paso, is perhaps best known for the unique dining experience that connects several rail cars together to create the dining space.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Track One, you’ll be able to do so after they reopen in October. You can then count yourself among the restaurant’s biggest fans, Khalid and Aaron Jones, both of whom say the restaurant is one of their favorites in El Paso.