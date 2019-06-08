They’re not kitten! Alamo Drafthouse has fun day planned for you and your furry friend!

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters this weekend and the Alamo Drafthouse wants you and your furry friends to celebrate with them. To celebrate the return of Max and his pet friends, the Drafthouse will have a few activities to celebrate on Saturday, including a pet-themed painting party.

There will also be pet boutique vendors and a photo backdrop to take pictures with your pups. That’s not all! They’ll also have a cereal party with an all-you-can-eat cereal buffet.

“It’s a free event it’ll be happening all morning so guests can come out watch the movie if you wanna skip the movie that’s fine too we have awesome brunch in the patios so if you just wanna bring your pet out,” said Araceli Calzadias with the Alamo Drafthouse.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A full schedule can be found on their website by CLICKING HERE.