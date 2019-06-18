The top vacation destinations for El Pasoans this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s summertime and many are planning their vacations. However, the most popular vacation spot this summer for El Pasoans, according to travel experts, is actually Alaska.

Experts at Sun Travel say the season to travel to Alaska is only a few weeks during summer making it popular this time of year.

Most people choose to take Alaskan cruises followed by Italy, along with other European Destinations near the Mediterranean and the Baltic Seas.

The third most popular spot for El Pasoans is Tahiti, an island in the Pacific Ocean. If your planning to go out of the country on vacation theirs a few tips experts say to do.

“Make sure your passports are current, make sure you have six months left still on your passport after you return back to the United States otherwise your not going to get on the plane here. Pack lightly in case you lose your luggage, try to carry a carry-on because it happens all the time,” said Ann Sparks a Travel Consultant from Sun Travel.

Another popular destination for El Pasoans over the years has been Cuba. However this year many are having to change their plans.

This Summer, the U.S. Department of State is warning people of the dangers of traveling to the country. Also in June President Trump banned cruise ships from traveling to Cuba.

“The cruise lines are making different ports available for them and I know they’re disappointed that they don’t get to go to Cuba but we have no choice right now,” said Sparks.

El Paso travel agents at Sun Travel say that if you are planning to travel out of the country this summer make sure your passport is up to date and always locate the nearest U.S. embassy before taking flight.