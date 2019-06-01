Sun Metro, El Paso Library partner for summer "Streetcar Read Along"

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - As part of the El Paso Public Library Summer Reading Program, the library invites children and their parents to a “Streetcar Read Along” on the El Paso Streetcar at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the Main Library Downtown, 501 Oregon.

Storytellers from the children’s section, along with the library mascot Odin the Wolf, will read several books to children on the streetcar during its route throughout Downtown, Segundo Barrio and Uptown.

“Summer reading is an important way for kids to keep their minds active while they are out of school, and this is a fun way to encourage even the youngest of kids to spend their summer with a book,” said Museums and Cultural Affairs, Libraries and Tourism Managing Director Tracey Jerome. “The Streetcar Read Along is also a great way to introduce families to the streetcar as a good option to enjoy downtown events.”

Since seating is limited, parents are asked to arrive at the Main Library at 10:30 a.m. where they will receive a free ticket to board the streetcar. The libraries primary mascot, Lea, will lead the group to the streetcar stop on El Paso and Franklin (across from Cleveland Square Park). Children must have an accompanying parent or guardian to ride the streetcar.

As part of the event, children and parents are encouraged to dress as their favorite space or superhero character.

In addition, children who participate in the Summer Reading Program can also sign up for the Kids on the Go Summer Youth Sun Metro pass that provides free bus and streetcar rides for youth throughout the summer.

More information on Streetcar Read Along or the Summer Reading Program can be found on the El Paso Public Library website www.elpasolibrary.org or by calling (915) 212-0365.