‘Spooktacular’ celebrates 29th year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s an annual tradition for thousands of El Paso families. This year, the Junior Woman’s Club of El Paso celebrated the 29th annual ‘Spooktacular’ event.

For over a generation, the event has brought family-friendly fun and a safe environment for families while also raising funds for charitable causes within the El Paso community.

Thousands participated in this year’s event, showing up in their best costumes and participating in activities such as arts and crafts, decorating pumpkins, and building a pumpkin patch.

“Every year we have a great turnout. our numbers are anywhere between 7 to 10 thousand. and the groups keep coming in. That’s what I want to see is the beautiful weather, a nice day and a steady crowd,” Margie Rodriguez with the Junior Woman’s Club said.

Founded in 1934, JWC members devote their time and energy to local charitable organizations and social service agencies through community service projects and fundraising events including Spooktacular held each October and the Spring Swing golf tournament.