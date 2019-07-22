Segundo Barrio backpack drive underway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the last five years, the Sacred Heart Church in the heart of the Segundo Barrio has held a backpack drive to collect school supplies for local school children to ensure they are prepared to begin a new school year.

This year, the Downtown Management District and Texas State Representative Lina Ortega’s Office have teamed up to collect as many supplies as needed to help ensure a great start to the new school year.

Here’s how you can help:

Collect school supplies listed between today and Friday, August 2.

On or before August 2nd, deliver the school supplies to the Downtown Management District Monday-Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The DMD office is located at 201 E. Main Street, Suite 107. Call ahead and we’ll be able to assist you – (915) 400-2294.

On or before August 2nd, deliver the school supplies to the office of Lina Ortega Monday-Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Representative Ortega’s office is located at 310 N. Mesa St., Suite 424. Please call ahead and we will be able to assist you – (915)351-4031.

Volunteer to assist in the distribution of backpacks on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Please call (915) 400-2294 or e-mail acarreon@elpasodmd.org or (915) 351-4031 or email District77.Ortega@house.texas.gov.

Collect school supplies listed on the attached list between now and Friday, August 2nd. Monetary donations will also be accepted by the Downtown Management District. (Click Here to make a contribution online)



“Witnessing the excitement of hundreds of children receiving their backpacks is a memorable experience. We need the generosity of the public and our partners to help our local children prepare for the upcoming school year. The DMD is always grateful for being able to support the students in El Segundo Barrio and neighboring communities,” said Joe Gudenrath, DMD Executive Director.

“Partnering with the DMD, which includes downtown businesses, for the Segundo Barrio Backpack Drive to help southside children, is more than a worthwhile cause. Any opportunity that we can provide for children to give them the tools to succeed is essential,” said Representative Ortega.

School supplies needed: