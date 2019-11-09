Santa’s Sleigh arrives early at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, texas (KTSM) — The short holiday season means Santa had to make an early stop at Cielo Vista Mall this year so he could make sure to get all of those Christmas wish lists ahead of time.

Santa arrived at the eastside mall on November 1 and will visit until Christmas Eve, when his duties will take him elsewhere.

Families who would like to ensure the memories of the holidays last long after the Christmas tree is packed away are encouraged to take photos with Santa as part of the Santa Photo Experience.

“Visiting the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Cielo Vista Mall is a fun way for families to create lasting memories and experience all the joy that the holiday season has to offer,” Cindy Foght, Director of Marketing & Business Development. “We recognize the importance of sharing traditions with loved ones during the holidays and want to enable families to experience this special time with Santa that they have come to cherish each year at Cielo Vista Mall.”

Santa FastPass: Save time, avoid the line by reserving your magical moment with Santa online.

Caring Santa: Provides children with all spectrums of special needs and their families with the opportunity to visit with Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. Caring Santa will occur in association with Autism Speaks before regular mall hours on December 8 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Guests can reserve their appointment online.

Pet Photo Night: An opportunity for all members of the family, pet and human, to visit with Santa. Pet Photo nights are hosted after regular mall hours on November 24 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. and the set receives extensive cleaning following the event to minimize potential risks to allergy sufferers.

El Paso Community Foundation Gift of Giving Tree: The Gift of Giving Tree is a special way to give away gifts to people in need and is collecting donations from November 29 through December 20.

Holiday Entertainment: Local Schools’ choir, band and orchestras will serenade shoppers by playing holiday music to spread the holiday cheer throughout the center from December 1 through December 24.

Holiday Charity Christmas Gift Wrapping: From December 19 through December 24 in center court, shoppers can get their presents wrapped by the Miracle League of El Paso who will be wrapping in exchange for donations for their organization.