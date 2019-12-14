Santa and Mrs. Claus board the El Paso Streetcar for special reading event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A little holiday cheer is boarding the El Paso Streetcar beginning Sunday evening.

A special ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas read and ride event featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on the El Paso Streetcar will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 15.

Children and families will be able to ride the streetcar for free and take pictures with the Jolly Ole Duo while listening to holiday stories. City staff volunteers will read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and other stories to get young and old alike in the spirit of Christmas.

Visitors who attend will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a free family four-pack of tickets to see Ken Ludwig’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas playing at the Plaza Theater on December 19.

In addition, visitors will also receive free tickets to ride the El Paso Locomotive FC Sun City Express train that is in circulation at the pedestrian pathway (rea between Southwest University Park and the Convention Center).

For more information on this unique WinterFest event, visit www.epwinterfest.org.