Rocketmenu launches Elton John's biopic at Alamo Drafthouse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Pack your bags and get ready for a timeless flight for the premiere of Elton John's takeoff to fame, Rocketman!

Elton John's dark psychedelic biopic, starring Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John, will premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Get your flashiest ‘70s attire and make your way to enjoy all of the Rocketman festivities, including a special movie-themed menu.

Buy tickets: drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/rocketman

If you don't have bug-eyed flashy sunglasses to wear to the movie, don't worry! Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo will have a Bedazzle Your Own Sunnies party in the Glass Half Full Taproom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. After all, celebrating Elton John isn't complete without a pair of Elton's show-stopping sunnies!

You can also belt your favorite Elton tunes for all your friends in the Glass Half Full Taproom during Elton John Karaoke from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. Whether it's "Candle In the Wind" or "I'm Still Standing," practice your best air-piano for karaoke fun.

Take it up another notch with the Rocketmenu, available for a limited time in the Glass Half Full Taproom and at all Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo movie showings! From the pizza to the cocktails, the menu is a blast.

The Rocketmenu features food and premium cocktails:

I Think It's Going To Be A Long Long Thyme Pizza: Pizza topped with beef brisket slow-braised with red wine, tomato, thyme, caramelized onions and aged cheddar.

Pizza topped with beef brisket slow-braised with red wine, tomato, thyme, caramelized onions and aged cheddar. Oh No No No, I'm a Rocket Salad: This salad gets its name from "rocket," what they call arugula over in Elton's corner of the galaxy, and it's a radicchio salad dressed in a charred sweet onion dressing. Grilled croutons, tomatoes, radish, dried cherries, and goat cheese are also thrown into the mix.

This salad gets its name from "rocket," what they call arugula over in Elton's corner of the galaxy, and it's a radicchio salad dressed in a charred sweet onion dressing. Grilled croutons, tomatoes, radish, dried cherries, and goat cheese are also thrown into the mix. I'm Not the Melon They Think I Am at Home : Take a trip through the cosmos with these Skyy Watermelon Infusions along with Liber & Co Ginger Syrup and fresh lime.

: Take a trip through the cosmos with these Skyy Watermelon Infusions along with Liber & Co Ginger Syrup and fresh lime. Packed My Bags Last Night Pre-Flight : Another spaced out specialty cocktail, this one mixes Skyy Vodka, Skyy Strawberry Infusions, Liber & Co. Passionfruit Syrup, scratch grenadine, and fresh lime and orange.

: Another spaced out specialty cocktail, this one mixes Skyy Vodka, Skyy Strawberry Infusions, Liber & Co. Passionfruit Syrup, scratch grenadine, and fresh lime and orange. In Fact, It's Cold as Hell Shake : Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids, perhaps because they drink these frosty delicacies there, made with Skyy Pineapple Infusions, real coconut cream, toasted coconut, and vanilla ice cream.

: Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids, perhaps because they drink these frosty delicacies there, made with Skyy Pineapple Infusions, real coconut cream, toasted coconut, and vanilla ice cream. Brooklyn Brewery Stonewall Inn IPA: A Citra-hopped session IPA brewed to celebrate the iconic LGBTQ historic landmark with proceeds benefiting The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Don't worry; it won't be lonely out at the premiere of Rocketman with the addition of Rocketman and Rocketman activities!