EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This weekend more than 100 employees participated in the Ready One softball tournament, creating six teams total.

Ready One is a garment manufacturing company which employs people with disabilities as well as veterans.

“We’re trying to create a culture of better health and overall better work culture,” Ready One manager Rosario Aguilar told KTSM.

The tournament was a new event for the company which it’s hoping to continue for many years.