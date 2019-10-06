Randy Rogers Band scheduled to play Top Golf

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Country music group, the Randy Rogers Band is coming to El Paso in November. TopGolf will host the group on Thursday, November 14.

The country group from San Marcos, Texas has been playing together for 16 years. They’ve released a seven studio albums two live albums and have seven charted on the Billboard Hot Country charts — notably “Kiss Me in the Dark,” “One More Sad Song,” and “Tonight’s Not the Night (For Goodbye).”

They’ll be playing at TopGold El Paso, located at 365 Vin Rambla Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets range from $25 for General Admission to $1320 for VIP 2nd Level Tee Line Center which includes six tickets to the center bay, a VIP Buffet, and early access. Tickets can be purchased through TopGolf by CLICKING HERE.