PRIDE weekend underway in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The culmination of a month of events celebrating PRIDE month in El Paso is now underway. Early this morning, hundreds of El Pasoans took to the streets in Downtown for the annual PRIDE Parade.

The parade is a community-wide event with participants from organizations and performing groups throughout the city. The organizers from Sun City Pride say the parade helps celebrate who they are as LGBTQI citizens and highlight the support of allies in the community.

They say that for many, the parade is a chance to be reminded that they are not alone.

















































After the parade, a post-parade PRIDE brunch was hosted at the El Paso Convention Center Plaza.

Beginning this evening at 4 p.m., the final event of PRIDE month kicks off, with the annual PrideFest. For decades, PrideFest has served as the largest event of the week and hosts over 12,000 attendees from El Paso and out of town in Downtown El Paso.

This year’s performers at PrideFest include Dawn Robinson, formerly of EnVougue, Lady Bunny, Jackie Beat, Shadina Bettis, Alexis Mateo, and more.

The El Paso Streetcar is also participating with free rides and the Sun City Divas will perform for one loop at 7 p.m. The Streetcar will offer extended hours through 3 a.m.

PrideFest is $20 general admission and begins at 4 p.m. through 1 a.m.