Plaza Classic Film Festival schedule is out

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The schedule for the 2019 Plaza Classic Film Festival is officially out and there seems to be something for everyone.

The main theater will feature classics such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Some Like It Hot, Carrie, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, A Star is Born and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Movies will also be shown at the Philanthropy Theatre, Mill Parking Garage, the Foundation Room and Oregon Street. Those will include Big, Major League, Boyz N the Hood, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and The Princess Bride.

To see the full schedule, including time and dates, visit the Plaza Classic website.