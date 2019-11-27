Opportunity Center receives crucial social work program funding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bank of America awarded the El Paso Opportunity Center a $50,000 grant Tuesday thanks to the bank’s “Neighborhood Champions Program.”

The funding will help local students engaged in social work to assist the Opportunity Center with the indigent, aging, and veteran population in El Paso. Bank of America says part of the reason why the Opportunity center earned the funding was because of its outreach to a wide range of people in the Borderland.

“It’s not just homeless men and women. It’s elderly it’s disabled it’s veterans that give so much back to our community and we are very fortunate to be able to partner with them,” said Kristi Marcum with Bank of America.

The $50,000 will be spread out to fund programs for two years. Bank of America will also provide virtual leadership training.