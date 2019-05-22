Neon Desert Music Festival unveils lineup, transportation & vendors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso is just days away from the ninth annual Neon Desert Music Festival in Downtown El Paso. This year, the festival has a new location and new streetcar transportation. What won't be new is the number of activities and variety of musical artists that festival-goers can expect to take in over the Memorial Day weekend.

NEW ENTRANCE

The new entrance is at the intersection of Campbell Street and Texas Avenue, and the updated location will provide more viewing space the main stage while offering an overall better experience for fans throughout the festival grounds, organizers say.

All festival-goers can ride to Neon Desert for FREE on loop 8 of the streetcar with either a wristband or ticket in hand. The streetcar will pick up on Glory Road and Oregon St. with drop off at the Official Neon Desert Streetcar stop at Kansas and Mills, near the entrance of the festival. Travel time from Glory Road to Kansas and Mills is 12-13 minutes with average midday traffic.

There will be free parking in the Glory Road Transit Center located at 100 Glory Rd. El Paso, TX 79902 for the first 440 attendees taking the streetcar to the fest, with additional parking available north of Mesa. Service on both Saturday and Sunday will run until 3 a.m.

More information surrounding parking, as well as riding public transportation, walking, or biking can be found at www.neondesertmusicfestival.com/getting-here.

FOOD VENDORS

The full slate of food vendors was announced Tuesday, many of whom represent the Sun City. They can be found below:

Crave Taco Truck, Panini Bus Food Truck, Smoked Brisket Loaded Tater Tots, Shawarma Point, Clasico Kitchen, Tacos Chinampas, Delicious Mexican Eatery, The Baked Bear, Big Daddy's Eats and Treats, Geske Concepts, Ladies Night Sushi, Būjē Bev, Crave Kitchen and Ba,r Ron's Hot Pizza, Farah’s Mediterranean, and Wingstop.

There will also be on-site activities and interactive activities including a skate park and professional luchador wrestling. Live art installations by Miguel Ibarra, Oscar Ruiz, Kenaim Al-Shatti, Aaron Lim, Christian Apodaca, Thousand Grams Club, Exist1981, Jellyfish Colectivo, BLASTER, CIMI, Miguel Bonilla and Los Visionaries will be on display throughout the festival grounds.

If you're worried about losing your cell power, don't worry -- El Paso Electric will provide a charging station.

LINEUP

*SATURDAY, MAY 25**

FRANKLIN MOUNTAINS STAGE:

11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Miguel

9:30 - 10:30 p.m. Steve Aoki

7:15 - 8:00 p.m. Tyga

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Paul Wall

3:30 - 4:15 p.m. Ribo Ruckus

RIO BRAVO STAGE:

12:30 - 1:30 a.m. Rezz

10:30 - 11:30 p.m. Don Omar

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. Tory Lanez

6:00 - 6:45 p.m. Shoreline Mafia

4:15 - 5:00 p.m. Quin NFN

PASO DEL NORTE:

10:30 - 11:30 p.m. Dashboard Confessional

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. A R I Z O N A

6:15 - 7:15 p.m. Ximena Sariñana

4:45 - 5:30 p.m. CID

3:15 - 4:00 p.m. Pet People

HOMEGROWN LIVE STAGE:

8:50 - 9:20 p.m. Miijas

8:00 - 8:30 p.m. Verse

7:10 - 7:40 p.m. Roman Rouge

6:20 - 6:50 p.m. The Anhedonians

5:40 - 6:10 p.m. Dizz Brew

4:50 - 5:20 p.m. Homerun Derby

SILENT DISCO:

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. DAX / BOUNCEKILLERS

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Phat Tony / FRISSON

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Swell Kids (DJ-SET) / Joe Nava

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. FEEL GOOD DJ’s / DJ Zetroc

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. Alex Nava / Jason Craig

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. Johnny Kage / Boogie

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Freddy Towers / Chuy Vuitton

11:00 - 12:00 a.m. Aguayo and Vee / PPAAXX



**SUNDAY, MAY 26**

FRANKLIN MOUNTAINS STAGE:

11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Wiz Khalifa

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. Deorro

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. LovelyTheBand

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Diamante Eléctrico

3:30 - 4:15 p.m. Midnight Generation

RIO BRAVO STAGE:

12:30 - 1:45 a.m. Tchami

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Young Thug

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. Kali Uchis

6:00 - 6:45 p.m. Gunna

4:15 - 4:45 p.m. Adrian Stresow

PASO DEL NORTE:

10:30 - 11:30 p.m. Chicano Batman

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. Sales

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Bane’s World

4:45 - 5:30 p.m. Inner Wave

3:15 - 4:00 p.m. The Murder Police

HOMEGROWN LIVE STAGE:

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. Holy Wave

7:10 - 7:40 p.m. Lavell Jones

6:20 - 6:50 p.m. Lunas

5:40 - 6:10 p.m. Juice and the Suds

4:50 - 5:20 p.m. Jordan Taylor

SILENT DISCO:

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Ruben Aguayo / Pete Sol

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Chadwick / Gusso and Sydney

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Droppdeadd / Raul Facio

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Maci / Julian V

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. FEEL GOOD DJ’s / TRILLO

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. Johnathan Cervantes / MISFITS

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. If You Serve / KEV

11:00 - 12:00 a.m. Slight Work /AKO

TICKETS

Weekend passes are now on sale at www.neondesert.com. Single-day GA tickets are $89, while GA two-day tickets are priced at just $119. J&K VIP tickets are $250 and J&K Platinum VIP tickets cost $499.

J&K VIP ticket holders will receive a variety of perks, including all-day happy hour food and drink specials, access to an outdoor VIP lounge with dedicated bar and food trucks, free barber, free massages, free beauty bar, dedicated VIP-only entrance, private merch tent, and much more. J&K Platinum VIP passes, which sold out in the elevated ticket package’s debut last year, offer the highest experience available to ticket buyers. These lucky Platinum VIP attendees will receive all of the regular VIP perks in addition to exclusive access to an elevated main stage viewing area, complimentary drinks, and complimentary dinner each night provided by Crave.