Martha Stewart drops by L&J Cafe for surprise lunch visit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Martha Stewart, the queen of party hosting etiquette, made a pit-stop at one of El Paso’s most famous restaurants on Friday afternoon.

Stewart stopped by L&J Cafe for lunch Friday, according to a post on the restaurant’s social media account. The Central El Paso restaurant tops many national lists for best Mexican food, and has been family owned and operated since 1927.

The photo shows the Duran Family; Leo, Frances, and Vanessa posing with Stewart outside of the ‘old place by the graveyard.’

“What a surprise we had today! The fabulous Martha Stewart dropped in for lunch on her way through town. It was a pleasure having you by! Safe travels,” the social media post said.

It was a welcome visit for the Duran family who celebrated matriarch Frances Duran’s birthday later in the evening.