Make-A-Wish: Becoming a Longhorn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Make-A-Wish made an El Paso teen’s dream come true with college tuition to the University of Texas at Austin.

Nathaniel Namenzo suffers from a kidney disease and is a patient at the Hospitals of Providence. On Tuesday evening, he was surprised with a $5,000 tuition assistance check for his first semester at UT Austin.

His family, along with doctors and members of the El Paso Texas Exes were all there for the big surprise.

“It’s not something they they needed to do. They did it on their own, I’m extremely grateful for it and I think they will be proud,” Namenzo said.

In total, Nathaniel received $10,000 after an association at UT also donated $5,000 toward his college tuition.

Wishes for the non-profit only come true with the help from donors and supporters within the El Paso community. For more information on how to get involved, visit ntx.wish.org.