Lower Valley library opens after months of renovations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Bookworms in the Lower Valley are celebrating the grand re-opening of their neighborhood library. The Judge Marquez Branch on Yarbrough near Yucca Park unveiled its new improvements Saturday morning in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The library is now complete with a fresh coat of paint, new carpet, a circulation desk, an automated checkout system, and new furniture.

"It had been nine months in renovations. This library had been closed for nine months. The community really kept asking when it was going to reopen and finally the day's here, you can see it's a good crowd and people are already utilizing the facility," City Representative Henry Rivera said.

The renovation cost $410,000 which was funded through the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.