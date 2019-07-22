‘Loco’ Streetcar series begins Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday will be El Paso’s first out of four chances to take part in a live Q&A session with a member of the El Paso Locomotive FC while riding the Streetcar in the first installment of the ‘Streetcar Soccer Series.’

The four-part series kicks off Monday, July 22 and will continue each Monday until August 12. The series will feature a ride-along with Locomotive favorites Logan Ketterer, Andrew Fox, El Pasoan Omar Salgado, and the final player will be decided by a fan vote on the Locomotive website.

“The Locos have been an exciting addition to the Downtown Arts District, and we are excited to provide this opportunity for the community to get to know the players,” said Tracey Jerome, Managing Director, Museums and Cultural Affairs, Libraries and Tourism.

“The El Paso Streetcar is a great way to get to a game at Southwest University Park. The interview series is just one of the ways riders can enjoy the El Paso Streetcar,” said Jay Banasiak, Director of Sun Metro.

The ride is free for everyone and will begin at 6 p.m. at E. Franklin Avenue and El Paso Street, across from Cleveland Square Park and will go for two loops. Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes and exclusive Locomotive merchandise.