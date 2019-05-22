Local dentists team up with Chihuahuas to give free dental care to hundreds of kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - It wasn't quite "Take your dentist to the ballpark day" at Southwest University Park, but it definitely seemed like it to hundreds of El Paso children who were fortunate enough to get some free dental healthcare Tuesday afternoon.

The Team Smile program and the El Paso Chihuahuas brought together local dental health professionals to provide more than 300 children, regardless of insurance status, free dental treatment and education on oral hygiene.

The kiddos even got to wear some cool shades while in the dentist's chair.

"And I think our dental professionals out here care about our children's oral health as they do everyone's oral health--but especially kids. Getting them out here to the Chihuahuas stadium, to meet Chico and meet some of the players. I think everyone is having a great time," Dr. Richard Black, DDS, the Dean of Texas Tech's Woody L. Hunt Dental School said.

Local oral surgeon and President of the El Paso District Dental Society, Dr. Vernon Burke, was also honored at Tuesday's event. He was presented with the "Star on the Mountain" award for his contributions to healthcare in the El Paso region.