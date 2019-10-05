Latin Grammy Award-winning Diamante Eléctrico to headline Chalk the Block

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is excited to announce that Latin Grammy Award winner Diamante Eléctrico will headline this year’s Chalk the Block festival that takes place October 11 through October 13 at the downtown arts district.

The band made of three Colombian musicians, are scheduled to take stage “SS9” at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 12.

Diamante Eléctrico is described as a cross between Green Day and Muse, with a bit of Zeppelin thrown in. The band’s albums B and La Gran Oscilación won Latin Grammys for Best Rock Album in 2015 and 2016 and best rock song for Déjala Rodar off 2016’s La Gran Oscilación. The trio is also part of this year’s line up at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Some of the area’s best local musicians will also take the stage throughout the day on Saturday, October 12.

Social Life – 11 a.m.

Dulce Mal – 12:30 p.m.

Afro Pick – 2 p.m.

Tereso Contreras – 3:30 p.m.

The Iveys – 5 p.m.

Ribo Ruckus, ABF – 6 p.m.

Chalk the Block is a collaborative event programmed by the El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs Department and the El Paso Community Foundation. The event is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and an award from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

For more information about Chalk the Block, visit www.chalktheblock.com