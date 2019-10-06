La Union church has doggone good Saturday

LA UNION, NM (KTSM) — The Great Dachshund Stampede and Country Fair returned to La Union Saturday.

The 34th annual event was held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in La Union. The event included races for dachshunds and all of the other “furry friends.”

No event would be complete without pet costume parades, animal blessings, and a good old-fashioned barn sale. The Humane Society of El Paso was also there.

Organizers say this is a great way to find pets a “furever” home.

“Some of these guys have been here for a little bit, and some of these guys have never touched grass or have been out here and so it gets them out into the public,” Ashley Edgar with the Humane Society said.

Proceeds from the fair go toward the El Paso Humane Society.