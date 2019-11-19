Khalid Foundation begins Christmas toy drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A familiar pop-star is asking for your help for the holidays. The great Khalid Foundation along with Townsquare Media will be hosting toy drives throughout the city for kids from two local elementary schools.

Monday, Comfort Zone Heating and Cooling held the first drive and several others will be held throughout the week.

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11am-1pm- KISS FM, Comfort Zone Heating and Cooling; 343 Chelsea St, El Paso, TX 79905

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11am-1pm – KISS FM, Southwest University; 1414 Geronimo Dr, El Paso, TX 79925

Thursday, November 21, 2019 11am-1pm- KISS FM, TFCU Rojas Branch; 12020 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

Friday, November 22, 2019 11am-1pm- KISS FM, TFCU Village Court; 100 Village Ct, El Paso, TX 79922



Anyone unable to donate during the scheduled times can visit Southwest University and TFCU branch locations throughout the Sun City to donate toys any day during operating hours.

“It’s the season of giving and not everybody has got the funds to do the giving that they want to do so we’ve kind of stepped up to help that,” said Ray Arreola with Townsquare Media.

Cash donations can be made online at thegreatkhalidfoundation.org.