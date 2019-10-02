KCOS partners with Texas Tech Public Media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s PBS station, KCOS is now under new ownership.

The public TV station will be joining Texas Tech Public Media (KTTZ) based out of Lubbock.

“Our partners at KTTZ in Lubbock have a lot of experience in documentary work and involves student interns in that in many ways. So that is one of the areas of growth you’ll be hearing more from us,” Emily Loya, General Manager of KCOS said.

The station says it hopes the partnership will allow them to operate more efficiently and reach a larger audience.

Texas Tech Public Media will now own KCOS’ broadcasting license, El Pasoans will continue to tune into the same KCOS channels. An El Paso advisory board will continue to provide feedback on local programming and encourage local support of the station, and KCOS will continue to be a valued partner to area nonprofits and businesses.