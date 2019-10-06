Irish supergroup Celtic Woman announces 2020 El Paso concert date

EL PASO, Texas — Grammy-nominated international music group Celtic Woman will be returning to the Sun City in the spring as part of their new North American Tour.

Celebration – The 15th Annual Tour is a collection of their most popular songs that have made the group the most successful all-female group in Irish history. The tour includes nearly 90 North American stops, including El Paso’s Plaza Theater on April 29, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Celtic Woman includes four soloists, Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp along with the voices of Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and Megan Walsh.

The women are joined by a band of two pipers, two drummers, traditional step-dancers, and backing vocalists.

The band, favorites on PBS stations, transports audiences to Ireland with the siren call of Orinoco Flow, the playful energy of Teir Abhaile Riu, the power of the uplifting anthem You Raise me Up, the soaring harmonies of Danny Boy, and a bagpiper-led Amazing Grace.

Tickets for go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 12 p.m. (MT). Tickets range in price from $29.25 to $150.00 plus taxes and fees and may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the Plaza Theatre Box Office.

For the complete Celebration tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates. Sign up for CELTIC WOMAN’S newsletters at www.celticwoman.com to be informed of future tour dates, album releases and special offers.