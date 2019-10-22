Iconic ‘Big Boy’ locomotive visits Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are getting an opportunity to interact with a rolling piece of history this week.

Union Pacific Railroad’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014. The recently restored locomotive is a living, breathing example of 1940s technology. It has 7,000 horsepower, it is 17-feet tall, and weighs 605 tons.

“Its a very good example of the technology that the union pacific employed to haul the freight to get the business done. The railroad is a very strategic part of our nation’s military ability, but the economics behind it is something that is very important to remember how important that is,” Ed Dickens, Manager of Heritage Operations said.

The locomotive will be on display at Union Pacific’s Alfalfa Yard located at 206 Dodge Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.