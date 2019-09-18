Hundreds of area children receive new kicks as part of ‘B Strong’ shoe giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of elementary school students have new shoes thanks to a non-profit aiming to improve the health of El Paso children.

The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation gave 326 students new socs, a pair of FILA tennis shoes, and a drawstring backpack during Tuesday morning’s giveaway.

The McKee Foundation helped pay for the items. Each year, a different school is selected to receive the fall shoe giveaway. This year’s ‘B Strong’ shoe giveaway was a Loma Linda Elementary in Gadsden School District.

“The kids are just so happy and a lot of them could really use a brand new pair of tennis shoes some of the kids are wearing shoes that are too small, wearing shoes that are way too big that is stuffed with newspaper, some that have holes in them so its really making a difference in their life,” Amy Marques with the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation said.

To date, the B Strong shoe giveaway has given away more than 8,000 pairs of shoes to children in our area.