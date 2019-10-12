Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second year in a row, Hello Kitty fans are ready for their purrfect shopping opportunity to roll into Cielo Vista Mall.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls back into El Paso on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the main mall entrance of Cielo Vista Mall.

The truck, which was wildly popular with fans last October, will be selling new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. The new items include Enamel Pin sets, Madeleine Sets, Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas totes, and Hello Kitty Cafe Cushions.

Other items available at the truck include stainless streel thermal bottles, sprinkle t-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies, and a cafe lunchbox.

Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote while supplies last.

The truck only accepts debit or credit card payments, no cash!