‘Hearts of Gold’ exhibit showcases work of child cancer patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, one local hospital is showcasing the art of child patients as they’re undergoing treatment.

The El Paso Children’s Hospital hosted its first “Hearts of Gold” Therapeutic Arts exhibit at the International Museum of Art Saturday. The exhibit features approximately 200 pieces of artwork.

The exhibit showcases the long journey of treatment. Coordinators at the hospital say it’s to encourage family involvement.

“In this gallery, four years of art in the therapeutic arts program are represented. Both by the patients, the siblings, and the patients family members. We very carefully selected pieces and enlarged and enhanced them with the help of art masters,” Gina Kay-Lochausen, Therapeutic Arts Coordinator at EPCH said.

The art pieces are for sale to benefit the program and will be available until September 28 at the International Museum of Art on Montana Avenue.