Health education is part of back-to-school mission

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local non-profit, El Paso Health, hosted their annual ‘Back to School Safari Health Fair’ on Saturday.

Organizers were able to distribute 1,500 backpacks to area students that included basic school supplies and food bags to kids in need.

The fair also focused on health education for kids and adults, which is one of the main priorities of the organization.

“For us, it’s really important to give back to our community. To be able to provide backpacks, a mobile pantry, to be able to do many things to help people have healthier lives,” said Adriana Cadena, Care Manager for El Paso Health.

El Paso Health provides many different events throughout the community that aim to educate the public about their overall health.