Hanks students face new challenges for annual food drive following mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a tradition that has been going strong at Hanks High School since the turn of the century, but now it’s in jeopardy after the mass shooting on August 3.

Hanksgiving, the annual Thanksgiving food drive by students at Hanks High School is in its 19th year. This year they have a goal of feeding 500 families, but they’re now asking for the community’s help.

“Due to what happened August 3, we usually set up food drives. We’re not longer able to do that,” Brynne Loya explained.

The restrictions came into place after the mass shooting forced policy changes at area grocery stores — not just Walmart – regarding outside fundraising at their store locations.

Now, Hanksgiving is counting on you — the community — to step up.

“The community can help by bringing in donations,” said Hanks student Christian Jaquez.

Their growing collection of canned goods won’t cover the need they’re seeing in the community.

The students mostly want their neighbors to know they’re loved and that El Paso is there for them in times of need.

Hanks is asking the community to come through with the following items:

Turkeys

Cranberries (canned)

Cream of Mushroom/Chicken Soup

Green Beans

Corn (canned)

Chicken broth

Gravy

Stuffing

Cornbread Mix

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Veggies

You can deliver your donated food items at Hanks High School during school hours through Friday, November 22 in room 100 at Hanks High School, 2001 Lee Trevino Drive.

For more information, you may also contact Campus Volunteer Coordinator Monica Lopez at (915) 434-5014.