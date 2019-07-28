HACEP gives away 300 backpacks to area students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of local students received backpacks full of school supplies just in time for the start of the school year.

The City’s Housing Authority and Greater El Paso Association of Realtors partnered up to distribute 300 backpacks filled with $30 worth of pencils, paper, crayons, and more.

Organizers tell us the event helps put students on a path toward success.

“It was amazing. it was awesome. I think everyone felt it. they were smiling, they were happy. It was a great event,” said Linda Bastraw with the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.

This is the 10th year the Housing Authority has hosted the back-to-school event.