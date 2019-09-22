Future filmmakers get hands-on workshop experience

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lights, Camera, Action! A local film production company spent Saturday morning helping future filmmakers craft their storytelling skills.

Doublescope Films, along with other local film groups, held a one-day filmmaking workshop focusing on four core film fundamentals including directing, camera, lighting, and sound.

Those teaching the workshop say they plan on continuing to build the film workforce in the Borderland.

“We sold out in two weeks when we were promoting this and there are already people asking about the next one so I’m here to say we are going to do this. We’re looking at probably maybe every three or four months or so. Probably every quarter of the year and stuff,” Jaime Blanco, owner of Doublescope Films said.

Dozens who attended say the workshop was a great experience for them to learn what it takes to make their stories come to life.