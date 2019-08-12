Film captures Socorro Bulldogs historic baseball win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new film capturing the highlights of the Socorro Bulldogs baseball team’s historic run ten years ago premiered to the Lower Valley community this weekend.

Back in 2009, Coach Chris Forbes led the Bulldogs to victory, winning El Paso’s first state baseball title in 60 years.

The film, “21 Outs,” captures what it took for the team to make it all the way to state and how the win wasn’t just for the team, but for the school and the community.

“No matter what sports you play, baseball, basketball, you basically build that brotherly bond with your teammates and at the end of the day, they’re not just your teammates. You guys grow up to be brothers at the end of the day,” Jessirey Navarrete said.

The proceeds from this weekend’s screenings went toward Socorro High School.