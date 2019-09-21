Fight Like a Girl: Kayla Gomez wins big at International Boxing Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was Gold for 16-year-old Kayla ‘the Truth’ Gomez in last week’s XVI International Silesian Women’s Championships in Gliwice, Poland.

Kayla won by RSC (referee stopped contest) against Polish fighter Dorota Wawszcyky in the 101 lb (46 kg) weight division.

She’s no stranger to big-time competition. Kayla is a seven-year boxing veteran who has racked up 12 National Championships and earned a spot on the U.S. National Team and has high hopes of boxing in the Olympic games before going pro.

“I’ve been boxing for seven years. The training is fun, we a very regimented training, we do a lot of jump rope, We do strength, We do conditioning. We do technique drills. I watched a documentary on Marlina Esparza in the Olympics. And ever since I watched her, I wanted to do boxing and pursue those dreams on the Olympics,” Kayla said.

For Kayla, boxing was in her blood. Her mother, Crystal Acevedo is an accomplished boxer in her own right and her grandmother, Cindy Aceves also practices kickboxing and karate.

Cindy serves as one of Kayla’s coaches and mentors.

“Everything that she puts into it, and goes through with it is just awesome,” Cindy says.

“Before you get into the ring, before a fight, you’re nervous and you don’t know, you know. But when you get in the ring, all of that goes away and you just, you know you’re the champ,” Kayla said.

Kayla’s next stop is the Eastern Olympic Qualifier in Columbus, Ohio in October. Her family is raising funds to get her there. You can donate by clicking here.